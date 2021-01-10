STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAG. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 69.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

