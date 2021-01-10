Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

