BidaskClub Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

