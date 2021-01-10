Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,323 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.