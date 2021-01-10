iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.62

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $31.18. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 197,717 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

