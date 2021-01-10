Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.94

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.94 and traded as high as $32.10. Vivendi shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 13,963 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

