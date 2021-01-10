Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $15,248.84 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.98 or 0.03294908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

