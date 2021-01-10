Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.94

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.94 and traded as high as $40.22. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 21,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $355.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

