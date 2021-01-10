Cindicator (CND) Achieves Market Cap of $19.08 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and $307,705.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

