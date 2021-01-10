Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.61

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.61 and traded as high as $77.95. Tencent shares last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 8,064,845 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Get Tencent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $737.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.