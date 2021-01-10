Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

