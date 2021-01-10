Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RACE. Bank of America raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.70.

NYSE:RACE opened at $217.97 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

