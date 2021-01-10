ArtByte Market Cap Reaches $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00440926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 213.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

