Serum (SRM) Price Up 54.8% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Serum has a market capitalization of $85.79 million and $169.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

