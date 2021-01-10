Manna (MANNA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.27 or 0.97919053 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000552 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

