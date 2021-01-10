Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $207,324.00 and approximately $20,590.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

