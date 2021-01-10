Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $20.31. Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 548,849 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$178.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total value of C$575,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,645,272.90.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.