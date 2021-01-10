Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.47

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.47 and traded as high as $152.50. Man Group plc (EMG.L) shares last traded at $149.50, with a volume of 3,864,184 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on EMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144.20 ($1.88).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

