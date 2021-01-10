Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

NGVC opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.