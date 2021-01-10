Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

PBI stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 407,694 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

