Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

