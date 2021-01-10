Head-To-Head Review: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) & Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Elanco Animal Health and Trevena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 2 3 6 0 2.36 Trevena 0 0 3 0 3.00

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $29.28, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Trevena has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Trevena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion 4.82 $67.90 million $1.06 29.60 Trevena $30,000.00 12,562.40 -$24.87 million ($0.27) -8.89

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Trevena. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -8.45% 3.43% 2.04% Trevena N/A -72.47% -51.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Trevena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and food animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has a research and development collaboration with AgBiome, Inc. to develop nutritional health products for swine; and strategic alliance with the Purdue University and Purdue Research Foundation. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company has a collaboration with Imperial College London to evaluate Trv027 in Covid-19 patients. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.