TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $36.16 million and $3.69 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

