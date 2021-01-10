e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,530 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

