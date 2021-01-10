SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $59.66 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

