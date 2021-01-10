Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NYSE ONTO opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

