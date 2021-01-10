Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $177.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.63.

IIPR opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

