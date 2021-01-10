BMO Capital Markets Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $66.62 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

