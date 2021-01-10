Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Shares Up 0.3%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. 1,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.