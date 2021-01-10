Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 159,137 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

