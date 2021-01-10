Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.64.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,373 shares of company stock worth $43,415,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

