Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE HASI opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,247 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

