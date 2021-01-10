Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.