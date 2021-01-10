Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

