Leaf Group’s (LEAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE LEAF opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97.
Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.
