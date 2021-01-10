Leaf Group’s (LEAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LEAF opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Leaf Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

