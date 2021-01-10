Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $16.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.
Laureate Education stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66.
In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,166,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
