Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $16.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Laureate Education stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,166,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

