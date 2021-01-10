McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Truist reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $215.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average of $209.94. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.