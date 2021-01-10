Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

