Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. CX Institutional increased its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.81 and its 200-day moving average is $215.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

