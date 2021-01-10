The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $290.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.71.

GS opened at $290.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $295.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

