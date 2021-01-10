Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NMM opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

