VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.80

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.80 and traded as high as $27.83. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 25,281 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period.

