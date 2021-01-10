Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.75

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $125.75 and traded as high as $175.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $173.71, with a volume of 52,304 shares.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

