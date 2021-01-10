Brokerages Set Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Price Target at $14.44

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

UROV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,721 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $509.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

