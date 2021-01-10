Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $52.14

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

