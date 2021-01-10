Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $37.11 Average PT from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 374.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 42.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

