MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $39.78. Approximately 61,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 118,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

