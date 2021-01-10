AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Up 1.6%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.24. 390,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 388,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

ACUIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AcuityAds from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

