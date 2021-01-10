Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NVCN opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

