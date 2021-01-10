Wolfe Research Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.71.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.